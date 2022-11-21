English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness News

Centre to announce framework to counter fake reviews

Centre to announce framework to counter fake reviews

Centre to announce framework to counter fake reviews
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services.

The government will on Monday announce frameworks to counter fake reviews and unverified star ratings on e-commerce websites, hotel, and travel booking platforms.

Recommended Articles

View All
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

IST4 Min(s) Read

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

IST4 Min(s) Read

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read


Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services.
But fake reviews and star ratings mislead consumers into buying online products and services.
Stakeholders from e-commerce companies have claimed they have frameworks in place by which they monitor fake reviews.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

E-commerceonline shoppingReview

Previous Article

Deepak Fertilisers, Aarti Industries join hands in Rs 8,000 crore Nitric Acid supply arrangement

Next Article

Disney brings back Bob Iger as streaming losses mount

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng