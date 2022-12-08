Centre amends SEZ rules to allow work-from-home for employees till December 31, 2023

The units located in the SEZs that would be allowing work from home, would have to inform the development commissioner regarding the same by January 31, 2023. The units are not required to submit lists of employees working from home, but would have to maintain a database. The development commissioner can ask for the database for verification whenever required.
The central government on Thursday amended the special economic zone (SEZ) rules to allow work for home for IT, ITeS, travelling employees and those working off-site.
Under the amendment, permission has been granted till December 31, 2023, and the same would apply to all employees of the unit.
Under the amendment, duty-free movement is allowed for laptops and other items taken out of the SEZs by the employees who choose to work from home.
In July, it was reported that WFH is allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be extended to 50 percent of total employees, including contractual employees.
