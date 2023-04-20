CEAT chief has big plans for Europe and Latin America expansion

CEAT, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, is eyeing a significant expansion of its global footprint in Europe and Latin America. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arnab Banerjee, the MD and CEO of the company believes that despite the overall economic slowdown in Europe, there is still a massive opportunity for CEAT to establish itself in the region.

CEAT, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, is eyeing a significant expansion of its global footprint in Europe and Latin America. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO of the company, believes that despite the overall economic slowdown in Europe, there is still a massive opportunity for CEAT to establish itself in the region.

“There is a huge opportunity for us also to expand our global footprint, which I shall be focusing on. We are stepping up our play in Europe, as well as Latin America,” he said.

CEAT exports to more than 100 countries worldwide, and it is the preferred choice of many leading automobile manufacturers.

Banerjee's comments about expanding into Europe and Latin America come at a time when Ceat is undergoing a significant transition. Anant Goenka, the current MD of CEAT, has decided to step up to a larger role in the RPG Group. However, this move was not a sudden decision.

“Anant decided to step into a larger role in the RPG Group. He is now looking after Zensar, CEAT as well as group strategy and new businesses for these two companies as well as for the entire group.”

According to reports, internal succession planning had been in the works for a long time, and the transition at CEAT was a part of this planning.