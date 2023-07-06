CCL Products wants to double revenue and profit in next four years

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Challa Srishant, MD of CCL Products India outlined the company’s ambitious plan to double its revenue and profit over the next four years.

Over the past year, CCL Products India - a roasted coffee company - has witnessed a significant increase of over 75 percent in its value. Spark Capital has recently issued a 'buy' rating on the shares of the company, setting a target price of Rs 869. The brokerage note suggests that CCL Products India intends to expand its capacity, aiming to double it by FY25.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Challa Srishant, MD of CCL Products India outlined the company’s ambitious plan to double its revenue and profit over the next four years. He highlighted the positive global demand for their products and expressed confidence in the CCL Products’ ability to gain market share through effective strategies.

He said, “The projections we had given earlier remain the same, we are talking about doubling our capacities within the next couple of years and once the capacity comes online we will be able to double our topline and bottomline within the next four years.”

According to Srishant, the company is well-positioned to leverage the positive demand dynamics in the global market. He emphasised that the consumption of CCL's products is increasing on a global basis, indicating a growing market appetite.

While talking about market share, he said that by implementing robust and innovative approaches, the company aims capture a larger market share.

“We are gaining extra market share because of our strategies, whatever we have in place. So, we are relatively confident that we will be able to achieve what we are talking about,” said Srishant.

