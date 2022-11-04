European Securities Markets Authority disqualifies 6 Indian Clearing Companies

The European Union Securities Markets Authority has disqualified six Indian clearing companies over failures to meet certain compliance provisions as per the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

Clearing houses that have been disqualified include, the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), the Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. (ICCL), the NSE Clearing Ltd. (NSCCL), the Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing (MCXCCL), the India International Clearing Corporation Ltd. (IICC) and the NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd. (NICCL).

The disqualification will begin from April 30, 2023.

The reason behind the disqualification is that no cooperation agreement has been reached between the European regulator and Indian regulators like the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA).

According to the rules, the European regulator (ESMA) should be able to supervise qualifying clearing companies. It is necessary for ESMA to have a cooperating agreement with the local Indian regulator who supervises these companies.

The clearing houses are responsible for most of the majority of the volume of trades on foreign exchange, derivatives, government bonds and securities which are cleared through these clearing houses.

After the 2008 financial crisis, the ESMA framed rules which required the market regulator to establish agreements between third-country institutions in order to keep a high level of oversight over financial products, markets and more.

The impact of this will be felt more by banks within the European Union's jurisdiction as they will not be able to enlist the services of these clearing corporations. The banks will not be able to take advantage of the CCIL netting. In that case, the banks will have to do more bilateral deals with individual banks and therefore keep more capital for the same.

Former RBI Deputy Governor, R Gandhi, who is currently the non-executive chairman of the Clearing Corporation of India told CNBC-TV18 that the conversations may continue until April 30 and that the disqualification could be withdrawn before the said date.

CNBC-TV18 is awaiting replies from both the Reserve Bank of India, as well as SEBI on the matter.