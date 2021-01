The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to give an in-principle nod to Axis Bank-Max Life deal, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. Axis Bank holds about 2 per cent in Max Life Insurance.

On completion of the deal, Axis Bank's stake in Max Life will increase to 9.9 percent. In addition to this, Axis Capital and Axis Securities will together acquire 3 percent in Max Life, sources said.

Sources added that Axis has a right to increase its shareholding by 7 percent in Max Life to a maximum of 19.99 per cent.