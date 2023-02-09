CCI clears major business restructurings and acquisitions across different industries

The deals cleared today come as per the corporate affairs ministry directory earlier this month permitting the regulator to adopt the "doctrine of necessity" with regard to reviewing combinations in light of the growing number of acquisitions seeking CCI clearance.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its stamp of approval on several major business deals in the country. Following a break of more than three months, the CCI resumed its review of mergers and acquisitions on Thursday and approved multiple deals.
Deals beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the CCI. However, once Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta retired on October 25, 2022, the regulator was unable to examine mergers and acquisitions due to a lack of quorum. The CCI only has two members at the moment, and the chair position is unfilled.
The fair trade regulator requires a quorum of three members to examine mergers and acquisitions, sometimes referred to as combinations in CCI language.
The deals cleared today come as per the corporate affairs ministry directory earlier this month permitting the regulator to adopt the "doctrine of necessity" with regard to reviewing combinations in light of the growing number of acquisitions seeking CCI clearance. The deals are listed below.
The CCI has approved the proposed acquisition of up to 25 percent shareholding in Hindustan Ports Private Limited (HPPL) by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the subsequent merger of Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) into HPPL. The NIIF, which is primarily focused on investing in core infrastructure sectors, will acquire the shares subject to certain terms and conditions.
The acquisition of 100 percent equity and preference shares of Lanco Anpara Power Limited (LAPL) by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has been approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002. The proposed combination involves the purchase of all the equity and preference shares of LAPL by MEIL or its wholly-owned subsidiary.
