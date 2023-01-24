CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), on Tuesday, extended the tenure of acting Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Sangeeta Verma till further orders. The CCI chairperson post has been vacant for three months, and sources told CNBC-TV18 that deals worth $1,300 million have been pending approval for months due to a lack of quorum at the CCI. Sources said some deals are nearing their term end dates and one of the deals amounts to $900 million.

The government had appointed Verma as the acting chairperson of CCI in October 2022, for "three months or till the appointment of regular Chairperson or till any further orders," according to an official order. Verma's appointment was made following the resignation of the last full-time Chairperson, Ashok Kumar Gupta.

The MCA has also invited applications to fill three member posts in CCI and asked that the applications be submitted within 45 days.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the CCI is seeking a waiver of the quorum requirement as the full-time chair hasn't been appointed today. Currently, at CCI, there are only two members, with one of them doubling up as acting chairperson. On the other hand, the quorum for clearing deals requires a minimum of three members.

The CCI is also seeking legal opinion on invoking the doctrine of necessity to waive off the quorum requirement and plans to approach MCA in case the term of the acting chairperson is extended. Even the CCI law mandates a minimum of three and a maximum of seven members, added sources.

Many cases like M&A, foreign direct investment (FDI), private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) and corporate Insolvency resolution are cases pending approval at CCI due to lack of quorum. The sources stated that all eyes would be on MCA, whether it approves another extension for acting chair or appoints a new full-time chairperson.

Former CCI officials, and industry experts have also warned of an alarming situation with deals losing valuation and closing dates set to expire in some cases.