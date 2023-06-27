CCI approves Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's acquisition of TCNS Clothing

Part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is engaged in retailing of branded products within the apparel, footwear and accessories segment on multiple platforms both online and offline.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of TCNS Clothing Co. Limited by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. As per the press release, the acquisition involves 51 percent of the Expanded Share Capital of the Target by the Acquirer TCNS Clothing by the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

