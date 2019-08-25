CCD founder VG Siddhartha's father passes away after staying in coma for a month

Days after Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha committed suicide, his 96-year-old father, Gangaiah Hegde, breathed his last on Sunday. Hegde had been suffering from old-age-related complications and was admitted in Gopalagowda hospital in Mysuru.

Siddhartha, the founder of Indiaâ€™s largest coffee chain, went missing on 29 July having left a letter behind. Two days later his body was found in the Netravati river. Siddhartha had visited his father days before his disappearance.

Siddhartha was brought to tears looking at his ailing father, according to his cousin.

Around the time of Siddharthaâ€™s disappearance, his 96-year-old father started slipping into a coma, seemingly unaware of the state of his son.