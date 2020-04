A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team today took custody the Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Members of the Wadhawan family had been lodged at a government guest house in Panchgani after they were picked up earlier this month by the local police for violating the national lockdown.

The family claimed they had travelled to the their resort in the Mahabaleshwar hill station to 'escape the coronavirus pandemic'.

This was despite the CBI being on the lookout for several members of the family for their role into alleged irregularities in DHFL as well as the Yes Bank case.

Following their arrest in Mahabaleshwar by the local police, the government imposed a quarantine on the family before allowing the CBI team to take custody of the Wadhawan brothers.

An inquiry had also been initiated against the state home department principal secretary Amitabh Gupta for issuing the Wadhawans a letter giving them permission to travel 'for a family emergency'.

Deshmukh today did not provide an update on the status of the inquiry.