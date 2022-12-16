English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness News

CBI files 2 fresh cases against Mehul Choksi for Rs 6300-crore bank fraud

CBI files 2 fresh cases against Mehul Choksi for Rs 6300-crore bank fraud

CBI files 2 fresh cases against Mehul Choksi for Rs 6300-crore bank fraud
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 16, 2022 6:44:27 PM IST (Published)

This comes close on the heels of Nirav Modi's bid to appeal against his extradition to India at the UK Supreme Court. In the fresh FIRs, CBI has named Mehul Choksi and several others for mega frauds against consortiums led by ICICI Bank and PNB.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, December 16, registered two new fresh cases against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and others for allegedly cheating consortiums of banks to the tune of Rs 6,300 crore. In the FIR, the agency has named Gitanjali Gems, Nakshatra Brands, Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems Director Dhanesh Sheth, Kapil Khandelwal Joint President (Finance), Chief Financial Officer Chandrakant Karkare, unknown public servants, and unknown persons.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


The FIRs have been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B, 409, 420, and 477A.
The first FIR alleged that the accused persons caused a wrongful loss of Rs 5,564.54 crore to a consortium of 28 member banks led by ICICI Bank. The second FIR alleged that the accused caused a loss of Rs 807.72 crore to a consortium of three member banks led by Punjab National Bank.
Also Read: HDFC Bank announces allotment of 7.84% bonds on a private placement basis
Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of the promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi — both are facing charges of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 14,000 crore.
Choksi and Modi fled India after the PNB scam came to light in early 2018. While Choksi is said to be in Antigua and Barbuda, Modi is lodged in a British jail and has just lost his bid to take his fight against extradition to the UK Supreme Court. The duo allegedly bribed officials of the state-run bank to get letters of undertaking (LoUs), on the basis of which they availed loans from overseas banks that remained unpaid.
Also Read: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to sell products of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance
The allegedly corrupt bank officials did not enter these LoUs in the core banking software of PNB, thus evading scrutiny. The non-payment of these LoUs or bank guarantees worth Rs 13,500 crore resulted in default and became a liability for the bank.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CBIMehul Choksi

Previous Article

Accenture delivers strong quarterly results — here is why it matters to Indian IT companies

Next Article

TVS Motor launches RR 310 and RTR 200 at Expo Moto in Mexico