CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsCBI arrests GAIL Executive Director and four others in bribery case

CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director and four others in bribery case

CBI is conducting searches at Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam. The GAIL stock is trading half a percent higher at Rs 123.20 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 2:42:08 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director and four others in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five people, including GAIL Executive Director KB Singh, in connection with an alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh. The agency is conducting searches at Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

Share Market Live


The CBI alleged that Singh had demanded the bribe in exchange for favours in a GAIL project.
Shares of the state-run company were trading half a percent higher at Rs 123.20 apiece  on the NSE during today's afternoon deals. GAIL stock has gained 27 percent so far this year and its up 35 percent in the last one year.
GAIL, which is a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is India's leading natural gas transmission and marketing company.
More details awaited
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 2:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GAILGAIL shares

Recommended Articles

View All
Global cooperation is an 'absolute necessity' for a sustainable financial ecosystem: FM Nirmala Sithraman

Global cooperation is an 'absolute necessity' for a sustainable financial ecosystem: FM Nirmala Sithraman

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Cipla acquires Actor Pharma for $49 Million, sets sights on South African market expansion

Cipla acquires Actor Pharma for $49 Million, sets sights on South African market expansion

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Investors pounce on India’s pet care industry with $77 million in investments

Investors pounce on India’s pet care industry with $77 million in investments

Sept 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X