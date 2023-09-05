CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director and four others in bribery case

1 Min Read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five people, including GAIL Executive Director KB Singh, in connection with an alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh. The agency is conducting searches at Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.
The CBI alleged that Singh had demanded the bribe in exchange for favours in a GAIL project.
Shares of the state-run company were trading half a percent higher at Rs 123.20 apiece on the NSE during today's afternoon deals. GAIL stock has gained 27 percent so far this year and its up 35 percent in the last one year.
GAIL, which is a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is India's leading natural gas transmission and marketing company.
More details awaited
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 2:35 PM IST
