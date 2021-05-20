  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Cathie Woods of Ark Investment believes Bitcoin will reach $500,000

Updated : May 20, 2021 19:05:46 IST

Woods bullish on a Bitcoin ETF approval in the US following price correction
Bitcoin sank to $30,000 yesterday after reaching its all-time peak of $65,000 in April
Ark Investments focus areas include disruptive technologies like AI, Blockchain, CRISPR
Cathie Woods of Ark Investment believes Bitcoin will reach $500,000
Published : May 20, 2021 07:05 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Building Unicorns Podcast: Moglix CEO Rahul Garg reveals success mantra and route to $1 billion valuation

Building Unicorns Podcast: Moglix CEO Rahul Garg reveals success mantra and route to $1 billion valuation

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement