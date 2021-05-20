Cathie Woods of Ark Investment believes Bitcoin will reach $500,000 Updated : May 20, 2021 19:05:46 IST Woods bullish on a Bitcoin ETF approval in the US following price correction Bitcoin sank to $30,000 yesterday after reaching its all-time peak of $65,000 in April Ark Investments focus areas include disruptive technologies like AI, Blockchain, CRISPR Published : May 20, 2021 07:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply