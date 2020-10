French catering and food services group Sodexo said on Thursday it was in talks with employee representatives over its planned 2,083 job cuts, as it forecast a further revenue slump in a sector that was recovering but still hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

”I hope all the measures we take will be sufficient and will allow us to employ people again when we return to growth,” chief executive Denis Machuel told reporters.

He added that Sodexo – which provides catering for businesses, government agencies, hospitals, schools and events – had already transferred thousands of employees from closed posts such as retirement homes and had identified some 600 open posts in France.

Sodexo announced the job cuts on Tuesday, saying they would represent less than 7 percent of its workforce and mainly affect its corporate services operation. Restructuring costs during its 2020 fiscal year more than quadrupled to 191 million euros as government support schemes across its regions come to an end.

Sodexo’s core profit fell 50 percent for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31 on 11 percent lower revenue, beating analysts’ expectations.