Capitalising on the content opportunity: Building a content supply chain

With the rise of social media, blogs, and streaming services, there is a seemingly endless demand for high-quality, engaging content. No wonder in today's digital age, content is king. This is why organisations have 4xMORE problems. They want MORE Things (Bigger, Better, Deeper), MORE Channels, MORE Assets, MORE frequently– BUT with LESS time. The advent of personalization at scale, localization, an explosion in social content creation, demand for just-in-time content for business campaigns, multiplication of channels and formats and the EVER-EVOLVING content consumption patterns are a few reasons for this 4XMORE problems.

At the same time, creating content is time-consuming, costly, and difficult to manage, particularly for businesses. This is where establishing a content supply chain comes into play. Businesses can save time and money while consistently producing high-quality content by developing a systematic process for creating, distributing, and promoting content. This podcast aims to provide useful insights and tips for companies looking to capitalise on content opportunities. As a result, they will be able to take their content marketing to the next level, resulting in increased traffic, engagement, and conversions.

