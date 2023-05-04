homebusiness NewsCapitalising on the content opportunity: Building a content supply chain

Capitalising on the content opportunity: Building a content supply chain

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 4:06 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

There is an endless demand for high-quality, engaging content given the rise of social media platforms, blogs and streaming services. As content is king in today's digital age, major organisations have 4x more problems. They want MORE Things (Bigger, Better, Deeper), MORE Channels, MORE Assets, MORE frequently– BUT with LESS time. Tune in to this podcast to know more.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

With the rise of social media, blogs, and streaming services, there is a seemingly endless demand for high-quality, engaging content. No wonder in today's digital age, content is king. This is why organisations have 4xMORE problems. They want MORE Things (Bigger, Better, Deeper), MORE Channels, MORE Assets, MORE frequently– BUT with LESS time. The advent of personalization at scale, localization, an explosion in social content creation, demand for just-in-time content for business campaigns, multiplication of channels and formats and the EVER-EVOLVING content consumption patterns are a few reasons for this 4XMORE problems.
At the same time, creating content is time-consuming, costly, and difficult to manage, particularly for businesses. This is where establishing a content supply chain comes into play. Businesses can save time and money while consistently producing high-quality content by developing a systematic process for creating, distributing, and promoting content. This podcast aims to provide useful insights and tips for companies looking to capitalise on content opportunities. As a result, they will be able to take their content marketing to the next level, resulting in increased traffic, engagement, and conversions.
Note:
This is a partnered post
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Related Podcast

Recent Podcast