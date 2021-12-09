Capgemini’s campus drive for BCA, BSc freshers: Check eligibility, last date and other details

Capgemini will be starting its pooled campus recruitment in India for BCA and BSc freshers. The information technology services and consulting company has a team of over 150,000 employees in 13 locations in India: Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. The last date for registration is December 12.
“The nature of work and careers are changing fast – the right skills are equally essential along with academic qualifications. If you have the passion, the right skill, and the aptitude to work with new technologies, then Capgemini is the place to get the future you want in your career,” the company said on its official website.
Only candidates graduating in 2022 will be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. Freshers must have graduated in BCA or BSc, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Statistics, or Mathematics branch. Candidates should also have scored 55 percent or above in their graduation for 4 semesters or 2 years.
Other eligibility criteria
The selection is based on a four-step assessment process.
Step 1: A multiple-choice questions-based English communication test
Step 2: A game-based aptitude test
Step 3: Those who qualify in the first two steps will then be called for behavioural competency profiling
Step 4: Interview process.
“The behavioural profiling module is for understanding the innate profile of the candidate, for which we will share a workstyle report with the students who complete the behavioural profiling module,” Capgemini stated.
Interested candidates can apply through this link. Candidates are also encouraged to visit the company’s website to go through the eligibility criteria and other information provided.
Capgemini is also hosting a similar pooled recruitment drive for MCA, BE, BTech, ME, MTech students. The last date for applying for that recruitment drive is December 18, and interested candidates can go through the eligibility criteria given on their website.
