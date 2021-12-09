Capgemini’s campus drive for BCA, BSc freshers: Check eligibility, last date and other details

Capgemini will be starting its pooled campus recruitment in India for BCA and BSc freshers. The information technology services and consulting company has a team of over 150,000 employees in 13 locations in India: Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. The last date for registration is December 12.

“The nature of work and careers are changing fast – the right skills are equally essential along with academic qualifications. If you have the passion, the right skill, and the aptitude to work with new technologies, then Capgemini is the place to get the future you want in your career,” the company said on its official website.

Only candidates graduating in 2022 will be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. Freshers must have graduated in BCA or BSc, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Statistics, or Mathematics branch. Candidates should also have scored 55 percent or above in their graduation for 4 semesters or 2 years.

Other eligibility criteria

Candidates should be open to signing a 2-year Service Level Agreement

Must be flexible to work from any Capgemini location, across technology/domain and should be flexible to work in shifts

Candidate should not have more than 1 year of a gap between Class 12 and Graduation

Candidates who appeared for Class 12 examinations twice will be considered if they provide both the mark sheets

Candidates should not have taken more than 3 years to complete BCA / BSc

Candidates should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process

The entire selection process will be conducted virtually, and candidates will have to arrange for the required infrastructure on their own. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection process.

The selection is based on a four-step assessment process.

Step 1: A multiple-choice questions-based English communication test

Step 2: A game-based aptitude test

Step 3: Those who qualify in the first two steps will then be called for behavioural competency profiling

Step 4: Interview process.

“The behavioural profiling module is for understanding the innate profile of the candidate, for which we will share a workstyle report with the students who complete the behavioural profiling module,” Capgemini stated.

Interested candidates can apply through this link. Candidates are also encouraged to visit the company’s website to go through the eligibility criteria and other information provided.

Capgemini is also hosting a similar pooled recruitment drive for MCA, BE, BTech, ME, MTech students. The last date for applying for that recruitment drive is December 18, and interested candidates can go through the eligibility criteria given on their website.