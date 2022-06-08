Canara Bank Raises MCLR by 5 bps to 7.4%: Check details here

Public sector lender Canara Bank has announced a Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) hike with effect from June 7, 2022. Following the revision, the bank increased the 6-month and 1-year MCLR by 5 basis points. The MCLR for these tenures has been increased to 7.35 percent from 7.30 percent and 7.40 per cent from 7.35 percent, respectively.

Here are the details of the MCLR of Canara Bank

Tenure of MCLR MCLR Overnight MCLR 6.65 percent One Month MCLR 6.65 percent Three Month MCLR 6.95 percent Six Month MCLR 7.35 percent One-year MCLR 7.40 percent

The official website of Canara Bank mentions that the new MCLRs will be applicable to only new loans/advances sanctioned/first disbursement made on or after 07.06.2022 and to those credit facilities that are renewed / reviewed / reset undertaken and where switchover to MCLR linked interest rate is permitted at the option of the borrower, on or after 07.06.2022.

The website also mentioned that existing borrowers shall have the option to switch over to interest rates linked to MCLR (other than fixed rate loans). Borrowers can do so by contacting their branch.

Earlier, Canara Bank Managing Director and CEO LV Prabhakar had said that the bank was aiming for an 8-10 per cent growth in advances and healthy double-digit growth in corporate loan portfolio during the current financial year, Business Today reported.

In the previous fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022, Canara Bank’s gross advances grew by 9.77 percent.