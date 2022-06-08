Homebusiness news

Canara Bank Raises MCLR by 5 bps to 7.4%: Check details here

Canara Bank Raises MCLR by 5 bps to 7.4%: Check details here

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Canara Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points, effective from June 7.

Public sector lender Canara Bank has announced a Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) hike with effect from June 7, 2022. Following the revision, the bank increased the 6-month and 1-year MCLR by 5 basis points. The MCLR for these tenures has been increased to 7.35 percent from 7.30 percent and 7.40 per cent from 7.35 percent, respectively.
Here are the details of the MCLR of Canara Bank
Tenure of MCLRMCLR
Overnight MCLR6.65 percent
One Month MCLR6.65 percent
Three Month MCLR6.95 percent
Six Month MCLR7.35 percent
One-year MCLR7.40 percent
ALSO READ: Explained | MCLR: What is it? How does a hike impact you?
The official website of Canara Bank mentions that the new MCLRs will be applicable to only new loans/advances sanctioned/first disbursement made on or after 07.06.2022 and to those credit facilities that are renewed / reviewed / reset undertaken and where switchover to MCLR linked interest rate is permitted at the option of the borrower, on or after 07.06.2022.
The website also mentioned that existing borrowers shall have the option to switch over to interest rates linked to MCLR (other than fixed rate loans). Borrowers can do so by contacting their branch.
Earlier, Canara Bank Managing Director and CEO LV Prabhakar had said that the bank was aiming for an 8-10 per cent growth in advances and healthy double-digit growth in corporate loan portfolio during the current financial year, Business Today reported.
In the previous fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022, Canara Bank’s gross advances grew by 9.77 percent.
ALSO READ: HDFC Bank hikes marginal cost-based lending rate by 35 bps across loan tenures
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags
Previous Article

Employers feel inflation heat in May and IT hiring slows, shows survey

Next Article

D2C: The New Dawn in e-Commerce