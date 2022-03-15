Canada-based Fairfax may sell stake in IIFL Wealth Management: Report

Toronto-based investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd may sell its shares in financial firm IIFL Wealth Management Ltd.The Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed company is in early-stage talks with potential bidders for a stake sale in the Indian financial firm, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. Other major shareholders such as General Atlantic may also consider selling their stakes in IIFL Wealth Management, following the footsteps of Fairfax, the people said.

Fairfax owns a 13.6 percent stake in IIFL Wealth Management through an affiliate, while General Atlantic holds 21 percent stake, Bloomberg reported.In December 2021, the firm had divested a 4.27 percent stake in IIFL Finance Ltd worth Rs 490 crore, CNBC-TV18 had reported citing regulatory disclosures.

Fairfax group affiliate Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Asia Fund offloaded 57 lakh shares for Rs Rs 312.65 apiece on December 8 via a bulk deal, while the remaining 1.04 crore shares were sold at Rs 300.17 apiece, the news channel reported.

Although talks are on for a stake sale, Fairfax investors may decide not to proceed with the sale, the sources said. General Atlantic and IIFL Wealth did not comment on the development, while Fairfax was not available for comment.

On Tuesday, shares of IIFL Wealth were trading at Rs 1,467.65, down by 0.96 percent from the previous close of Rs 1,481.90.

The Mumbai-based company was started in 2008 to provide solutions to high and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. At present, IIFL Wealth has over $44 billion in assets under management.In 2019, IIFL Holdings Ltd was split into three entities in a bid to reorganise and segregate the businesses.

Non-banking financial subsidiary, IIFL Finance, and IIFL Media and Research Services, were merged with the parent firm IIFL Holdings, while two new entities, IIFL Wealth and IIFL Securities, were created. All companies were listed on the bourses.