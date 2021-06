The central government, on Monday, announced a revised vaccine policy. The government will allow private hospitals to continue to procure 25 percent of all the vaccines produced in India. However, the service charge has been capped at Rs 150 for every dose. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare shared his views with CNBC-TV18.

“What we are doing today, we have the capacity to enhance it further. We can enhance as per the availability. We are pretty confident that about 6-7 lakh vaccines per month is what we would continue to do. If the supply side improves further, if we have more availability of vaccine, we could increase this number to double or triple of that as well,” he said.

“Our understanding is that whatever has to be provided by the private hospitals has to be procured by the private hospitals, which will be only 25 percent of the total production,” he added.

In terms of vaccine charges, he stated, “On an average our charges were Rs 200 per vaccine. So Rs 150 – capped by the government – is definitely lower than that. However, it does cover the direct and some of the indirect expenses.”

“It will be a challenge to do off-site camps but as far as hospital-based camps are concerned, pricing will not be a challenge at all,” Raghuvanshi further mentioned.