Can ONDC really disrupt food delivery, take on Swiggy and Zomato?

Over the last few years, Swiggy and Zomato have ruled the roost when it comes to food delivery. Between 2014 and now, scores of food delivery apps have come and gone, with both these players now enjoying a duopoly. But if the past few days are any indication, there seems to be a new player in town – the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC.

While this open network went live as a beta in September 2022, several consumers seem to have discovered food and grocery delivery via ONDC over the past few days.

Many have taken to Twitter to point out the price difference in ordering food from ONDC as against Swiggy & Zomato. One user pointed out that a McDonald’s burger on ONDC costs less than half of what a consumer pays on Swiggy and Zomato, and another user pointed out how the same pizza was 20 percent cheaper on ONDC. One user went on to call ONDC a Zomato/Swiggy/Amazon killer.

But will ONDC really disrupt the food delivery space?

First, let’s look at how food delivery works on ONDC.

Unlike Swiggy and Zomato, ONDC is not an app or a platform. It is an open-source network that connects sellers, buyers and logistic players to fulfil an order.

Currently, there are seller partners such as Paytm, Magicpin, PhonePe, etc that host ONDC on their apps – they are the storefront from where the consumer can place an order for food, grocery, etc.

This is also where the business (restaurants in this case) list themselves with their catalogue (or menu). Once you place an order, it is passed on to the business, which then fulfils the order and there is a third-party logistics partner like Shadowfax, Dunzo or Shiprocket that can deliver the order. The restaurant can choose to fulfil the order themselves as well.

The Economics

In terms of economics, the platform provider (Paytm, for instance) charges a commission and the logistics partner charges a fee to the business. While Swiggy/Zomato charge a commission of anywhere between 18-25 percent from restaurants, the platform partners charge only 2-6 percent and around Rs 35 as a delivery fee should they choose to use the service of a third-party logistics provider.

ONDC says that while it clocked about 10,000 orders as of April-end, it has reached about 20,000 orders in the past few days.

The lower commission makes orders through ONDC a better proposition for restaurants. Sagar Daryani, Vice President of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) says that restaurants currently don’t make money on delivery due to high commissions.

With commissions as low as 2-4 percent on ONDC, Daryani says the unit economics are better for restaurants, and they can pass on the savings to consumers in terms of lower prices.

But what also makes food significantly cheaper on ONDC currently is discounts being offered. “Some platforms are giving benefits like a price difference in food items. There is a limited number of discounts also being offered currently as a jumpstart,” T Koshy, CEO, ONDC told CNBC-TV18.

He adds that in the case of other food delivery players, the power is concentrated with the platform providers (in terms of commissions, data, service quality, etc), but with ONDC, the power is transferred to the service provider.

NRAI’s Daryani says that while ONDC is definitely a journey towards profitability for the F&B industry, what’s happening now is a short-term discount war which he doesn’t think is a healthy start. “All these differential pricing etc that are being highlighted on Twitter are due to the heavy discounts being funded by ONDC system or the platforms powered via ONDC,” he adds.

But ONDC’s Koshy argues that if there is value to customers, they will keep coming even if discounts are lower. “Moreover, the overall cost structure comes down for service providers because there is no platform control over them, and more competition and participation will give the service scale,” Koshy adds.

It is also important to note that platforms like Swiggy & Zomato led a large part of their customer acquisition for years through a discount-led model. However, to reduce cash burn and steer towards profitability, they have been now forced to curtail discounts and focus more on unit economics..

ONDC Vs Swiggy/Zomato

While lower commission and lower pricing sounds like a win-win for consumers and restaurants, experts point out that it might not be that simple, and that it is still very early to predict.

According to Daryani, ONDC will be more effective when it is able to expand the market beyond the ~20-30 million consumers currently captured by Swiggy & Zomato, and expand into tier 2, 3, smaller towns and bring more Indians into the fray.

Madhukar Sinha, Founding Partner, India Quotient says it is difficult to predict ONDC’s success at this point. This is because there are various factors at play when it comes to food delivery like the speed of delivery, managing delivery supply, technology, and customer trust, among others.

Sinha sees ONDC more as a supplementary proposition for businesses and customers to order from.

He also believes if a consumer has to discover and then order from a restaurant, they will be more inclined to order from a known platform like Swiggy or Zomato, but ONDC could work for repeat purchases where a consumer already knows the restaurant.

“The way to look at ONDC is, for a restaurant owner, earlier they were monopolized by Swiggy and Zomato and now they have an additional option. Maybe 10-15 percent of orders where the customer already knows of the restaurant could come from ONDC where the restaurant can deliver for them directly and the restaurant too doesn’t have to spend on customer acquisition,” he adds.

Experts say having superior tech also plays an important role in ONDC handling food delivery smoothly, especially when volumes are high.

For instance, Daryani points out that knowing and understanding your customer will also play an important role in ONDC to make a real difference. “The numbers that we acquire will enable large and small scale restaurateurs to know the customer and make their experience better. This also comes with a very solid data network and a strong analytics framework,” he adds.

Managing delivery times is also important, Sinha points out. “Food delivery is one category where speed of delivery is critical. A lot of delivery supply is managed by Swiggy Zomato, which is how they manage peak time order traffic, and also a reason why they make losses. They have created this frictionless experience and taken a lot of hit on bottom-line to get products delivered at reasonable rates,” he adds.

Nikhil Sethi, partner, business consulting, KPMG in India also adds that not being with an aggregator could impact overall volumes.

“Historically restaurants have been able to fulfil their own orders, however on average they struggle to adhere to timelines and expand their service radius. The cost of delivery is low hence profitable to use. On the other side, aggregators have spent years investing in customer experience along many other dimensions including discovery, delivery, issue resolutions, real-time monitoring etc. Now re-creating this for each restaurant will be difficult,” he adds.

Customer trust

Another important aspect, Sinha points out, is customer trust, and managing customer redressal in a fully integrated solution versus an open network.

“Today out of 100 orders you place on Swiggy or Amazon or Zomato, you probably will face a problem in 1-2 and these also almost always get resolved. But in the case of ONDC, the order is generated by one party, collected by another, and serviced by another. If anything breaks, it’s possible that one party will blame it on the other. The synchronization when it comes to settling disputes will be a challenge between the restaurant, seller platform, and logistics,” Sinha points out.

In an earlier interview with CNBC-TV18, Koshy said that a mechanism of trust is being created in the network and sellers will have online dispute resolution and published feedback information that will create a self-correcting model. How the platform handles returns and complaints, however, is yet to be seen.

Sinha sees about 10-15 percent of orders going to ONDC now and says should the logistics mechanism also work well, over time, ONDC could emerge as a significant player especially since the customer won’t have to pay additional charges to Swiggy & Zomato.

In conclusion, Sinha says that ONDC is definitely a great move to keep a check on large horizontal marketplace players and leverage will be created. Daryani concurs.

In the long term, being able to handle volumes, the tech and service quality will remain key in ONDC's emerging as a formidable competitor to platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.