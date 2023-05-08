Can ONDC really disrupt food delivery, take on Swiggy and Zomato?

Although ONDC was only launched as a beta in September 2022, numerous consumers have recently discovered the platform's food and grocery delivery services. Several of them have expressed their surprise on Twitter about the price discrepancy between ONDC and popular delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato.

Over the last few years, Swiggy and Zomato have ruled the roost when it comes to food delivery. Between 2014 and now, scores of food delivery apps have come and gone, with both these players now enjoying a duopoly. But if the past few days are any indication, there seems to be a new player in town – the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC.

While this open network went live as a beta in September 2022, several consumers seem to have discovered food and grocery delivery via ONDC over the past few days.