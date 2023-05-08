English
Can ONDC really disrupt food delivery, take on Swiggy and Zomato?

By Shilpa Ranipeta  May 8, 2023 9:12:41 PM IST (Published)

Over the last few years, Swiggy and Zomato have ruled the roost when it comes to food delivery. Between 2014 and now, scores of food delivery apps have come and gone, with both these players now enjoying a duopoly. But if the past few days are any indication, there seems to be a new player in town – the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC.

While this open network went live as a beta in September 2022, several consumers seem to have discovered food and grocery delivery via ONDC over the past few days.
Many have taken to Twitter to point out the price difference in ordering food from ONDC as against Swiggy & Zomato. One user pointed out that a McDonald’s burger on ONDC costs less than half of what a consumer pays on Swiggy and Zomato, and another user pointed out how the same pizza was 20 percent cheaper on ONDC. One user went on to call ONDC a Zomato/Swiggy/Amazon killer.
