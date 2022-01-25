CAIT writes to home minister, seeks ban on Amazon alleging Flag Code of India violation

Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a ban on the e-commerce giant Amazon's portal for alleged violation of the Flag Code of India. In a letter to Shah, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) requested him to "direct the concerned government authorities to take immediate action on this brutal violation of Flag Code of India".

In the meanwhile, "the web portal of Amazon should be banned for any further activity and a case may be registered against the Company, as per the law," it added. When contacted for its comments on CAIT's allegations, an Amazon spokesperson said, "Amazon.in is an online marketplace where third-party sellers offer products for sale directly to customers, and as such are responsible for ensuring their products comply will all applicable laws and regulations."

Also Read

The spokesperson added that Amazon remains committed to taking necessary action against sellers who list any non-compliant products, including the take-down of non-compliant listings and potential removal of their account.

Amazon on Monday faced the ire of a section of Indian social media users over merchandising some products, including apparel and food items, that feature images of the Indian flag, with some saying that using the tricolour in such a way was an insult and a violation of the country's flag code. The traders' body accused Amazon of "blatant violation of the Flag Code of India, 2002", alleging the use of the National Flag on T-shirts, mugs, keychains and chocolate wrappers being sold on its e-commerce website.