CAIT seeks meeting with CCI chairman; Appeals to close probe against Amazon, Flipkart soon

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sought a meeting with the Competition Commission of India' s (CCI) Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta regarding the ongoing probe against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

The move by the powerful and influential trader’s bod y, who has alleged that the e-commerce giants have indulged in predatory pricing and capital dumping through preferred sellers, comes after getting irked by the transfer of Rajinder Kumar, the officer who was investigating the allegations against Amazon in the middle of the investigation.

"In our opinion, a change of investigating officer at such crucial stage of the investigation will send the wrong signal and show the Indian authorities in a poor light that they are playing under the pressure of Amazon and Flipkart . Therefore, instead of making any change, CCI must close this investigation asap," CAIT said in a statement.

Earlier, last February, the CCI had ordered its Director-General to conduct a probe against Amazon and Flipkart and asked to submit a report within 2 months. However, the order got stayed after it was challenged by firms in the High Court of Karnataka.

Later the high court gave its order against Amazon and Flipkart. The CCI was asked to continue its probe by the supreme court after the appeal by the two firms was dismissed by the apex court.