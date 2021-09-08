CAIT criticizes Gujarat for signing MoU with Amazon

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday criticized the Gujarat government for signing a pact with Amazon, alleging the US-based e-commerce giant indulges in anti-competitive practices. Amazon has said it has inked an agreement with the Industries and Mines Department of Gujarat to help drive e-commerce exports from the state. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across over 200 countries and territories.

"Besides the traders of Gujarat, the traders across the country felt cheated at the hands of the Gujarat Government for shaking hands with a known law offender Company. The CAIT will oppose such MOU," CAIT said in a statement.

The confederation said it will raise the issue with BJP President J P Nadda and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and apprise them of the political consequences of this act of the Gujarat government.