CAIT approaches NCB seeking probe into alleged use of Amazon's platform to source marijuana

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday said it has approached the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking a probe into the alleged use of e-commerce major Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana. When contacted, Amazon India said it is currently investigating the issue.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws,” an Amazon India Spokesperson said.

On Saturday, an online marijuana sale racket was busted by Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh , leading to the arrest of two persons and seizure of 20 kilograms of the contraband, according to an official. The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which received two-thirds of the profits generated, as per the official.

Also Read