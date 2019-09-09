#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Coffee Day Enterprises looks to trim losses, puts Sical Logistics on sale, says report

Updated : September 09, 2019 11:00 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has put puts its Sical Logistics unit on sale in a bid to trim losses, Mint reported.
ICICI Securities has been hired as the adviser for a potential sale and the transaction could raise between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 crore for CDEL, the company founded by the late coffee entrepreneur VG Siddhartha.
â€œCDEL is planning to sell the entire promoter stake and assets of Sical Logistics," Mint quoted one person aware of the matter as saying.
Coffee Day Enterprises looks to trim losses, puts Sical Logistics on sale, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV