Business
Coffee Day Enterprises looks to trim losses, puts Sical Logistics on sale, says report
Updated : September 09, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has put puts its Sical Logistics unit on sale in a bid to trim losses, Mint reported.
ICICI Securities has been hired as the adviser for a potential sale and the transaction could raise between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 crore for CDEL, the company founded by the late coffee entrepreneur VG Siddhartha.
â€œCDEL is planning to sell the entire promoter stake and assets of Sical Logistics," Mint quoted one person aware of the matter as saying.
