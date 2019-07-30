Business
Cafe Coffee Day founder and SM Krishna's son in law VG Siddhartha goes missing near Mangalore
Updated : July 30, 2019 07:48 AM IST
According to reports he got off from his car near a bridge across the river Nethravathi near Mangalore, about 375 KMs from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour.
A panicked driver went down looking for his master, but could not find him anywhere. After that he alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more