In order to improve ease of doing business, the Cabinet on Monday approved revision in definition of MSMEs. The decision was announced by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Tomar during the media briefing in Delhi on Union Cabinet's decisions.

"Two lakh MSMEs will benefit from the change," said Javadekar.

Cabinet also approved the Rs 50,000 crore equity scheme for MSMEs, which was announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with a corpus of Rs 10,000.

In the stimulus package announced by the government last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced changes in definition of MSMEs.

She had announced an upward revision of investment limit, and introduced a turnover criterion. Additionally, the distinction between manufacturing and service sector have been removed.