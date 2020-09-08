Business Byju's raises fresh funding from Silver Lake, others Updated : September 08, 2020 01:56 PM IST The edutech space has seen strong growth globally with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an inflection point. Over the last few months, BYJU’S has entered the after-school learning space with the launch of BYJU’S Classes, a comprehensive online tutoring program. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply