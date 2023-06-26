Byju's may face a govt probe; Here's why female workforce is witnessing ‘silent exodus’ post-back-to-office call & more

From the possibility of Byju's facing a government probe to the female workforce witnessing a ‘silent exodus’ post the back-to-office call, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead⚡

Income tax after death | How legal heirs can file the ITR and all other details

The i ncome tax liability of an individual remains even after their death — and an income tax return (ITR) needs to be filed. Any tax that is being incurred on the income received by the family on behalf of the deceased requires to be paid if it goes beyond the basic exemption limit. The legal heir should file the ITR on behalf of the deceased.

#JobsMarket👩💻

Hiring trends decline in April-May — will they pick up in Q2? Here's what the experts say

The hiring and job market globally is not having a good time. In 2023, as per data by Layoffs.fyi, so far more than two lakh employees have been laid off across the world. Additionally, key companies, including tech giants Amazon, Meta, Apple and Microsoft, are on hiring freezes.

Here's why the female workforce witnessing a ‘silent exodus’ post the back-to-office call

Whether by choice or impelled by the global pandemic, office employees have become highly acclimatised to the concept of working from home. One interesting debate that arises out of this is -- who is better adjusted to working from home, men or women?

Certain studies indicate that women handle remote work slightly ‘better’ than men and that flexible work arrangements have been a catalyst for women to participate more actively in the workforce and contribute their skills and expertise.

World Bank approves $255.5 million to improve India's technical education

There has been a steady growth in tertiary education from 29 million enrolled students in 2011-12 to 3.9 crore enrolled students across 40,000 institutions in 2019-20.

#TechTalks📱

Mumbai Police issues warning against Pink WhatsApp scam: What is it and how to be safe

The URL shared is a phishing (imposter/fake) link which loads the user’s device with malicious software that exposes their personal data. Earlier, a government advisory had also warned users of the scam. “'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ is doing the rounds of the popular messaging service and this could lead to the hacking of one’s mobile through malicious software,” the government advisory said as per a Livemint report.

Young Turks explores Findability Sciences: Unleashing power of data in technology world

In an era where information overload is a constant challenge, the ability to efficiently find and leverage data has become a crucial differentiator for success. With Findability Sciences leading the charge, enterprises can confidently navigate the ever-changing technology world, armed with the insights derived from their data resources.

#InDepth 🔎

#Startups👩💻

"Never imagined I would bring cricket to the US," says Rocketship.vc's Anand Rajaraman

IPL-style cricket is all set to enthral fans in the US as the Major League Cricket kicks off on July 13, with Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen having ‘skin in the game’ as co-owners of Seattle and San Francisco teams.

Byju's may face a government probe, company says it hasn't got any notice so far

"Media reports suggesting that MCA has ordered an inspection into Byju's are speculative, and denied by us. We have not received any such correspondence from MCA regarding this, and are not aware of any such inspection," said a Byju's spokesperson.

#BusinessNews💰

Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO

ideaForge is a Mumbai-based, vertically integrated firm, which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance application. In the same industry, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations made a stellar debut on the BSE SME platform in December 2022.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🌴

Discerning Indian holidaymakers are on a hunt for experiential travel

Social media is playing a major role in shaping these trends. Millions of users are sharing incredible content of their journeys, which is influencing travel decisions. Specific content on travel experiences helps shape travel preferences to those destinations. The rise of a new breed of travel influencers and content creators has intensified this impact, as unique experiences are being shared.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

