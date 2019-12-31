#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Opening Bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 12,250; YES Bank among gainers
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Business
Business

Businesses to be fined Rs 5,000 a day for not using digital payments

Updated : December 31, 2019 11:12 AM IST

In a circular, CBDT said penalty under Section 271DB of the Finance Act shall not be levied if the specified person installs and operationalises the facilities on or before January 31, 2020.
In order to encourage digital economy and move towards a less-cash economy, a new provision was inserted in the Income Tax Act to require every person having a business turnover of more than Rs 50 crore to mandatorily provide facilities for accepting payments through prescribed electronic modes.
RuPay and UPI are among the prescribed mode of payment for digital transactions without any Merchant Discount Rate (MDR).
Businesses to be fined Rs 5,000 a day for not using digital payments
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa abused boy 1,000 times around world

Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa abused boy 1,000 times around world

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV