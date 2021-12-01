Businesses claimed faulty claims of Rs 38,000 crore in tax credits, says report

Businesses claimed bogus input tax credits to the tune of Rs 38,000 crore since November 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said. The bogus claims were detected using improvements in data analytics technology, a media report said.

The detection of fraudulent claims came as part of a year-long compliance drive. The drive has seen the Goods and Service Tax collections soar to a record high . Collections in October and September were among the highest, buoyed by economic recovery and better tax compliance. Estimates based on e-way bill data with the GSTN, the entity responsible for processing GST returns, already indicate that November's collection might also reach record highs.

While the introduction of the GST regime had a lukewarm response in terms of tax collection, various factors were at play. Tax rate cuts, lax enforcement during the transitionary period, and the slowdown of economic growth were a few of them, Mint reported.

But several key policy changes have now boosted GST collections . The introduction of e-invoicing and unavailability of tax credits where tax reporting requirements are not complied with are just two of the policy changes. The usage of data analytics and technology by state and Central governments for tax collections has also helped to plug revenue leakage. Government agencies are now relying on multiple data sets, like that collected from trucks at toll booths, to verify claims of tax credits.

Instances of removal of supplies from factories after input tax credit were claimed on them, and purchases without the goods or services actually being supplied have been detected using the new techniques in the compliance drive, a person aware of the matter told the Mint.