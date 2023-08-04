Business Upturn hires Ankur Raheja to lead international expansion

1 Min Read
With this addition, Business Upturn said it aims to fortify its presence in international markets, particularly in the USA, UK and other key regions.
Vipul Sipani, Founder, Business Upturn said,” Hiring of a UDRP lawyer is a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on the immense potential in global markets.”
“Raheja's experience in the field of UDRP law make him an invaluable asset for Business Upturn. With an in-depth understanding of international domain regulations and dispute resolution processes, Raheja is well-equipped to navigate the intricacies of global markets and safeguard the brand's online presence,” he said.
Business Upturn, headquartered in Mumbai, said, is making strides towards international expansion by partnering with press release distribution agencies - Cision PR Newswire, established in 1954 in Chicago, United States and GlobeNewswire, founded in 1998 in California, United States.
As Business Upturn sets its sights on international expansion, the company added it remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of delivering up-to-date and reliable information to its readers.
First Published: Aug 4, 2023 11:14 AM IST
