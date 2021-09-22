Business is back to pre-COVID levels across segments, says HDFC Bank's Arvind Kapil

Unsecured business, salaried segment, vehicle loans and mortgages, all are seeing a double digital sequential growth, said Arvind Kapil

It has been five quarters since COVID-19 hit India and disrupted businesses across the board and the second wave only made the problem a lot worse.

However, now India Inc. is slowly getting back on its feet. For the country's top private lender HDFC Bank which is usually an outlier when it comes to growth and asset quality the disruption was visible in June quarter earnings which showed that profit growth was at the lowest pace it has grown since December quarter of 2016, net interest income was in single digit growth and bad loans were also higher than what the street expected.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh, Arvind Kapil, country head of retail assets at HDFC Bank, said unsecured business, salaried segment, vehicle loans and mortgages, all are seeing a double digital sequential growth.

"Last year was a year in which all businesses saw a series of lockdowns and you also saw the second COVID wave. Interestingly if you look at the last quarter, we can see robust sequential growth. Both on the topline and on the quality of assets we are seeing a very robust position for the industry at large, whether it is the unsecured businesses, the salaried segment or whether it is the vehicle loans or even the mortgages, so in all the three areas we are seeing a double digit sequential growth if I were to take a quarter on quarter (QoQ) perspective."

Also Read: HDFC Bank signs pact with NSIC to provide credit support to MSMEs

He said the bank is back to pre-COVID levels across products and segments.

"Collections are back to pre-COVID levels and we don't see any emerging risk trends or any major variances on the outlier side. I think we are back to pre-COVID levels across product basis. Second COVID wave was the months of April and May and so there was a need for banks also to keep a little compassionate hand with the customers at that time and some of the trends that you see is mostly attributable to those 45 days. As a bank we are responsible to the shareholders but we also had to keep a compassionate hand on the customers. We now see a lot of customers getting back to normal slowly and so by end of this quarter or maximum by next quarter those outliers should settle down. So I don't see a concern on the retail lending from a risk perspective."

Watch video for more.