Business houses must anticipate, prepare for disruptions: Marico’s Harsh Mariwala

All business houses must anticipate and prepare for disruptions, said Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He talked about how entrepreneurship has evolved and the biggest risks for emerging unicorns and traditional businesses and investors in them.

“It’s keeping (new-age businesses) the corporate on its toes and we have seen so many companies which were doing exceedingly well at some stage are struggling now because they didn’t look at all these disruptions proactively. It’s going to happen to each and every category of business. The impact may be different for different types of businesses but wherever there are technological differences, the impact is likely to be much higher,” Mariwala said.

According to him, new founders are leveraging technology.

“I am very happy that new-age businesses have become so successful that they have been unicorns and I am sure that the emergence of individuals who have made this happen, will be a stellar example to many youngsters,” said Mariwala.

