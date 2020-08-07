Business Business Confidence Index falls 40% for June quarter: NCAER survey Updated : August 07, 2020 09:12 PM IST It fell 62 percent in the June 2020 quarter on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, according to a survey by the National Council of Applied Economic Research. The decline of 40.1 percent in the BCI came on the back of a 30.4 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in the BCI in April 2020. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply