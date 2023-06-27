Securities Appellate Tribunal reserves order in Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka versus Sebi case

SEBI took action against Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters created a façade through sham entries to misrepresent investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 27 reserved its order after hearing Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars him and Subhash Chandra from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.

