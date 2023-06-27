CNBC TV18
Securities Appellate Tribunal reserves order in Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka versus Sebi case

Securities Appellate Tribunal reserves order in Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka versus Sebi case

Securities Appellate Tribunal reserves order in Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka versus Sebi case
Jun 27, 2023

SEBI took action against Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters created a façade through sham entries to misrepresent investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 27 reserved its order after hearing Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars him and Subhash Chandra from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.
SEBI took action against Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters created a façade through sham entries to misrepresent investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties.
As per Sebi, the Rs 200 crore repaid to Zee by seven borrowing entities actually originated from Zee and Zee did not receive any funds and the entries were just book entries.
X