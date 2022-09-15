Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps in Rs 25,000 crore more in Odisha for expansion

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Vedanta-Foxconn recently picked Gujarat for their new semiconductor plant. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has now announced additional investment in Odisha. At 12:40 pm, shares of Vedanta were trading at Rs 311, up by 2.1 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Shares of Vedanta touched an intraday high of Rs 320.9, up by 5.06 percent from the previous close on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that it has invested Rs 80,000 crore in Odisha and plans to invest in another Rs 25,000 crore to expand its aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state.

With this investment, Vedanta is contributing nearly 4 percent to Odisha’s GDP through its operations (direct and indirect), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal in Mumbai on the sidelines of the 'Make in Odisha – 2022' roadshow.

Patnaik also met several industrialists and bankers during his visit to Mumbai, ahead of the curtain raiser event for the third edition of a business conclave. He urged the industry captains to invest in Odisha and appealed to bankers to extend their support for the financial growth of the State, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We (Vedanta) stand testimony to what is possible if you Make in Odisha. It is amongst India's most favourable investment destinations, ably led by the stable governance, leadership, and vision of Shri. Naveen Patnaik Ji, which is reflected in the state’s Ease of Doing Business rankings,” said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources.

Vedanta-Foxconn recently picked Gujarat for their new semiconductor plant, a political storm erupted in Maharashtra for being unable to bag the deal. Amid this, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 that an independent agency selected Gujarat as a conducive location for the new plant.

He also tweeted, "We decided on Gujarat a few months ago as it met our expectations. But in the July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with a competitive offer. We have to start in one place, and based on professional and independent advice, we chose Gujarat."