    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newsbusiness cartoons News

    Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps in Rs 25,000 crore more in Odisha for expansion

    Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps in Rs 25,000 crore more in Odisha for expansion

    Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps in Rs 25,000 crore more in Odisha for expansion
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Vedanta-Foxconn recently picked Gujarat for their new semiconductor plant. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has now announced additional investment in Odisha. At 12:40 pm, shares of Vedanta were trading at Rs 311, up by 2.1 percent from the previous close on the BSE. 

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Vedanta share

    TRADE
    Shares of Vedanta touched an intraday high of Rs 320.9, up by 5.06 percent from the previous close on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that it has invested Rs 80,000 crore in Odisha and plans to invest in another Rs 25,000 crore to expand its aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state.
    At 12:40 pm, shares of Vedanta were trading at Rs 311, up by 2.1 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    With this investment, Vedanta is contributing nearly 4 percent to Odisha’s GDP through its operations (direct and indirect), the company said in a regulatory filing.
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal in Mumbai on the sidelines of the 'Make in Odisha – 2022' roadshow.
    Patnaik also met several industrialists and bankers during his visit to Mumbai, ahead of the curtain raiser event for the third edition of a business conclave. He urged the industry captains to invest in Odisha and appealed to bankers to extend their support for the financial growth of the State, as reported by news agency PTI.
    Also read: PVR shares fall nearly 3% after investors offload 9% equity
    "We (Vedanta) stand testimony to what is possible if you Make in Odisha. It is amongst India's most favourable investment destinations, ably led by the stable governance, leadership, and vision of Shri. Naveen Patnaik Ji, which is reflected in the state’s Ease of Doing Business rankings,” said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources.
    Vedanta-Foxconn recently picked Gujarat for their new semiconductor plant, a political storm erupted in Maharashtra for being unable to bag the deal. Amid this, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 that an independent agency selected Gujarat as a conducive location for the new plant.
    Also read: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal says independent agency selected Gujarat for semiconductor plant
    He also tweeted, "We decided on Gujarat a few months ago as it met our expectations. But in the July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with a competitive offer. We have to start in one place, and based on professional and independent advice, we chose Gujarat."
    Shares of Vedanta have been gaining for the last six days and have gained over 18 percent.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    VedantaVedanta newsVedanta shares

    Previous Article

    KEC International expects order book to nearly double by FY25

    Next Article

    Balaji Amines investors cheer completion of first phase of expansion and fresh capex intent

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng