Noida-based India Exposition Mart to raise Rs 600 crore via IPO; files draft papers with SEBI

Noida-based India Exposition Mart Ltd on Monday filed a preliminary prospectus with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draught red herring prospectus (DRHP), the initial share sale would include a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 11,210,659 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company may contemplate a private offering of up to Rs 75 crore in equity shares which might reduce the size of the fresh issuance.

India Exposition plans to use around Rs 316.91 crore of the Rs 450 crore to fund capital expenditure requirements for the development of its current infrastructure facilities, Rs 17 crore to settle debt and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Existing shareholders include Vectra Investments, MIL Vehicles & Technologies, Overseas Carpets, RS Computech, Navratan Samdaria, Dinesh Kumar Aggarwal and Pankaj Garg. Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

About the company

India Exposition Mart is one of the country's major venue planners and providers, providing technology-driven, world-class facilities and safety standards for worldwide business-to-business exhibits, conferences, congresses, product launches, and promotional events, among other things.

The company had revenues of Rs 13.30 crore in FY21 and for six months ended September 30, 2021, it had posted revenues of Rs 10.66 crore which primarily includes income from space rent for fairs and exhibitions and income from maintenance services.