LIC declares Rs 1.50 per share maiden dividend for shareholders, net profit falls 18%

The country’s largest insurer LIC on Monday said it has declared Rs 1.50 per share dividend to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22.

The board of Directors of the Corporation has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022, LIC said in a regulatory filing. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it said.

The company reported an 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 2,372 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,893 crore.

The company's net premium income increased to Rs 1,44,158.84 crore, up 17.88 percent from Rs 1,22,290.64 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.