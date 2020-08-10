  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Burman family open to hike Eveready stake, no takeover plans: Mohit Burman

Updated : August 10, 2020 01:13 PM IST

Under Sebi norms, if the stake of an existing shareholder in a listed company reaches 25 percent, then that shareholder would be required to make an open offer.
Recently, the Khaitan family had indicated that they were ready to jointly manage Eveready Industries.
Burman family open to hike Eveready stake, no takeover plans: Mohit Burman

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Emami shares surge 20% on strong operational performance in Q1

Emami shares surge 20% on strong operational performance in Q1

Divi's Laboratories' shares climb over 18% post solid Q1FY21 earnings

Divi's Laboratories' shares climb over 18% post solid Q1FY21 earnings

Titan Q1FY21 Earnings: Q1 expected to be a washout quarter

Titan Q1FY21 Earnings: Q1 expected to be a washout quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement