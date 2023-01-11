Bureau of Indian Standards office raids sellers of substandard Chinese toys

The month-long enforcement drive was started by the BIS to tackle the growing issue of illegal imports of Chinese toys.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has started a nationwide enforcement drive against substandard toys. The organisation visited various toy sellers who had been selling children’s toys without adequate licences and standards. The agency said on Tuesday that it seized a large number of toys in raids at 25 outlets across the country.

Nation-wide enforcement drive was conducted by Bureau of Indian Standards against outlets selling toys without valid BIS license Toys in huge numbers were seized during the raids undertaken at 25 outlets across the country@jagograhakjago @PiyushGoyal @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/PdhLMMVxcb — Bureau of Indian Standards (@IndianStandards) January 10, 2023 According to the BIS rules, toys are one of the many goods that come under the Mandatory Certification Scheme by BIS. Goods and items under the Mandatory Certification Scheme need to carry the ISI mark before they can be manufactured, sold, imported or distributed in India. The scheme came into effect in January 2021 since BIS issued its Quality Control Order (QCO). According to the BIS rules, toys are one of the many goods that come under the Mandatory Certification Scheme by BIS. Goods and items under the Mandatory Certification Scheme need to carry the ISI mark before they can be manufactured, sold, imported or distributed in India. The scheme came into effect in January 2021 since BIS issued its Quality Control Order (QCO).

Toys are under Mandatory Certification Scheme of BIS through Quality Control Order and cannot be manufactured, sold, imported or distributed without bearing the ISI Mark.@PIBConsumerFood @PTI_News @mygovindia — Bureau of Indian Standards (@IndianStandards) January 10, 2023

The month-long enforcement drive was started by the BIS to tackle the issue of illegal imports of Chinese toys. The agency had received complaints from several Indian companies in the segment. Since the order was issued, BIS has granted licences to around 1,000 toy manufacturers and less than 30 foreign manufacturers received appropriate licences.

“Sub-standard and non-BIS certified toys have been seized during these raids. We started the raids after receiving complaints from domestic players that Chinese toys are being imported in the guise of chocolates, gifts and other items. No Chinese toy manufacturer has been granted a BIS licence till date,” Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), had recently said on the organisation’s foundation day.

Tiwari said that raids were conducted in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. Despite the ban on the import of non-certified toys, Chinese toys are still being found in India. Preliminary investigation by the BIS reveals that Chinese toys are being smuggled in, Tiwari told news agency ANI.