Bumble to send employees on week-long holiday twice a year, plus more benefits

Bumble employees will get a week-long holiday twice a year as part of its updated leave benefits. It has also allowed 700 employees to take unlimited paid leaves. The leaves will be subject to the approval of the managers, the company announced recently.

All employees globally will have improved paid leave to ensure they are caring for their lives outside of work, the dating app said.

“Earlier this year, we took a collective week off but we are now thrilled to be updating our permanent benefits for our team. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the way that we work, and need to work, has changed and our new policies are a reflection of what really matters and how we can best support our teams in both their work and life,” Tariq Shaukat, President of Bumble Inc, said.

Last month, Bumble sent its staff on a week-long paid leave to combat the burnout in the pandemic year. Bumble also asked its 700 staff worldwide to switch off and focus on themselves whenever needed.

The dating app also announced some more benefits for the employees. Bumble said employees need not go back to working in the office full-time. However, the company would expect staff to work in the countries in which they were employed.

Bumble has offices in the US, UK, Spain, and Russia where the majority of the team is based.

In addition, Bumble said it would be providing employees with access to co-working spaces for those whose living arrangements were not suitable for remote working.

Bumble employees will also get a minimum of six months paid leave for birth, adoption, or surrogacy of a child and a minimum of four weeks flexible working to transition back into work for caregivers.