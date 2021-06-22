Bumble sends 700 employees on a week’s vacation to recover from COVID-19 burnt out

Despite the 'Work From Home' facility, the pandemic has been a stressful time for most professionals. The prolonged period of confinement has made us all crave a vacation.

Acknowledging this burnout due to the COVID-induced restrictions and other related stress, American dating app Bumble has closed all of its offices this week (June 21-27) allowing employees a paid vacation for a week. This move of the online dating platform is aimed at providing all the 700 (approximately) employees of the company a “much-needed break" to recover from COVID burnout.

In a tweet, Clare O'Connor, the head of editorial content for Bumble, said that founder Whitney Wolfe Herd made the move "having correctly intuited our collective burnout". She added, "In the US especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal."

The employees of Badoo, the Latin American unit of Bumble, have also been extended this seven-day break.

Founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble is a Nasdaq-listed company and its revenue has been growing at more than 40 percent year on year.

Bumble gained popularity among women as it lets them make the first move. In cases of heterosexual matches, a male user can send a 'like' to the woman he wants to connect to but he can't send her a text unless she initiates a conversation. In cases of same-sex matches, either person can send the first message.

The traffic on dating and other social media sites has reportedly increased during the pandemic as people, quarantined at home, try to keep themselves engaged.