Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire value investor Warren Buffett has described Ajit Jain, who oversees Berkshire's insurance businesses, as one of the best minds in the world.

"I wrote to Jain's father after he worked for us for a few years, and said that 'if you've got another son like this, send him over from India because we'll own the world'," Buffett said while addressing the 55th annual general meeting (AGM) of Berkshire Hathaway.

Jain, an Indian American executive at Berkshire is considered possible-CEO candidate at the multinational conglomerate. He was absent from the AGM that was held on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Buffett's comments from Omaha came after Berkshire Hathaway reported first-quarter earnings that showed Buffett and his lieutenants built up the conglomerate’s cash stockpile and nibbled at equities during the violent stock market rout in March.

Buffett discussed coronavirus, bailouts, buybacks, investing, America's long-term prospects and other topics during the AGM. He said that the company was sitting on its massive cash hoard because it had not found a company to buy at an attractive price. “We have not done anything, because we don’t see anything that attractive to do. Now that could change very quickly or it may not change.”