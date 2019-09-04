#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Budweiser maker AB InBev's plea to put New Delhi ban on hold rejected by court

Updated : September 04, 2019 08:24 AM IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Anheuser-Busch InBev to stay a three-year sales ban imposed by New Delhi city authorities, dealing another setback for the world's largest brewer in one of the country's key markets.
Authorities in New Delhi barred AB InBev in July from selling its beer in the New Delhi market on allegations of evading local state taxes. The company has denied the allegations.
The city government's ban order followed a three-year investigation which found that beer maker SABMiller â€” acquired by AB InBev in 2016 for around $100 billion â€” used duplicate barcodes on its beer bottles supplied to city retailers that year, allowing it to pay lower levies.
