Budweiser maker AB InBev's plea to put New Delhi ban on hold rejected by court
Updated : September 04, 2019 08:24 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Anheuser-Busch InBev to stay a three-year sales ban imposed by New Delhi city authorities, dealing another setback for the world's largest brewer in one of the country's key markets.
Authorities in New Delhi barred AB InBev in July from selling its beer in the New Delhi market on allegations of evading local state taxes. The company has denied the allegations.
The city government's ban order followed a three-year investigation which found that beer maker SABMiller â€” acquired by AB InBev in 2016 for around $100 billion â€” used duplicate barcodes on its beer bottles supplied to city retailers that year, allowing it to pay lower levies.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more