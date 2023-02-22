Budget Verdict 2023: A powerful and comprehensive budget analysis with the Budget architects & leaders of India Inc.- Part 1

For eight years now, the Budget Verdict has been getting together with budget architects, policymakers, and leaders from India Inc. to decode what the budget means for the various stakeholders of our economy: the common man, the investor, the business owner, the employee, the government and many more.

In the first half of the Budget Verdict, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan hosted a spirited discussion involving Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Dept of Revenue who dispelled the notion that the budget estimates for GDP growth are conservative and also spoke about the revenue-neutral rate for GST being lower than anticipated. DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey didn't shy away from addressing the shortfall in disinvestment while also shedding light on the promising performance of the CPSE dividends.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, acknowledged the role of the Fed and the inflation seen in the west, his comments on the developments in China, particularly with the opening of the Chinese economy, drew everyone's attention. Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Seth set the record straight on the reduction in the 'rural budget' while Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari spoke about the potential of replacing India's 17 lakh crores worth of fossil fuel imports with homegrown alternatives after a spirited discussion on the stellar progress made on roads and highways in the previous financial year.

Watch the video to know more.

This is a Partnered Post