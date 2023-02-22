homebusiness NewsBudget Verdict 2023: A powerful and comprehensive budget analysis with the Budget architects & leaders of India Inc. Part 1

Budget Verdict 2023: A powerful and comprehensive budget analysis with the Budget architects & leaders of India Inc.- Part 1

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBC-TV18 Feb 22, 2023 6:52:18 PM IST (Updated)

For eight years now, the Budget Verdict has been getting together with budget architects, policymakers, and leaders from India Inc. to decode what the budget means for the various stakeholders of our economy: the common man, the investor, the business owner, the employee, the government and many more.

Recommended Articles

View All

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In the first half of the Budget Verdict, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan hosted a spirited discussion involving Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Dept of Revenue who dispelled the notion that the budget estimates for GDP growth are conservative and also spoke about the revenue-neutral rate for GST being lower than anticipated. DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey didn't shy away from addressing the shortfall in disinvestment while also shedding light on the promising performance of the CPSE dividends.
Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor,  acknowledged the role of the Fed and the inflation seen in the west, his comments on the developments in China, particularly with the opening of the Chinese economy, drew everyone's attention. Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Seth set the record straight on the reduction in the 'rural budget' while Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari spoke about the potential of replacing India's 17 lakh crores worth of fossil fuel imports with homegrown alternatives after a spirited discussion on the stellar progress made on roads and highways in the previous financial year.
Watch the video to know more.
 
This is a Partnered Post
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 6:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget

Next Article

Truecaller for Business launches new key features to enhance communication capabilities—check details