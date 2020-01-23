Business
BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal
Updated : January 23, 2020 07:57 AM IST
The connections will be sold through a partner registered with BSNL and the broadband service will be provided using wi-fi frequency range using free radiowaves.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more